Neil Brooks (April 14, 1930 – December 20, 2024)

Neil Brooks, 94, passed away Friday, December 20, 2024 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past one year and six months and former resident of Lander, Wyoming.

Neil was born April 14, 1930 in Long Beach, California the son of Edward L. Brooks and Gladys M. Brooks (Piper)

He attended schools in California and graduated high school in 1948. He received his Doctorate Degree from from University of California, Davis.

Neil served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

He worked for the Lander School District in Lander Wyoming for many years as an educator and retired in 1995.

Neil married Adele Arlene Guffey Williams on May 25, 1990 in Lander, Wyoming. They bicycled for 13 years all over Europe. They purchased a sailboat and lived on it in Orcas Island for many years. They purchased a home in Todos Santos, B.C.S. Mexico as well.

He enjoyed bicycling, eating good food; building homes and furnishing them and sailing.

He was a member of the National Education Association.

Survivors include three step sons; Scott Williams (Cindy) of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; V. Tye (Pat) Williams of Rock Springs, Wyoming: Wes (Samara) Williams of Superior, Colorado; two step daughters Linda (Greg) Raveaux of Portland, Oregon; Valita (Tom) Gwynn of Woodlawn, Virginia; one bonus step daughter, Sue Williams (Widow of K. Craig Williams) of Columbia, Missouri; one daughter, Allison Brooks Britt of Thomasville, Georgia; 15 step grandchildren, 28 great step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Adele Brooks; parents, Edward L. and Gladys M. Brooks; one step son, Craig Williams.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Neil’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.