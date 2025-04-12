Neil Henry McLaren (December 19, 1955 – March 29, 2025)

Neil Henry McLaren, 69, passed away on March 29, 2025, in Lehi, Utah.

He was born December 19, 1955, in Libertyville, Illinois; the son of William Worlidge McLaren and Grace Ann Somers.

Neil was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who touched the lives of many with his kindness and dedication.

Neil spent his formative years in Rock Falls, where he attended local schools and graduated from Rock Falls High School in 1975.

He moved to Wyoming in 1980 to pursue a dream of being a cowboy. He met his wife Joan while he was working on a ranch north of Rock Springs. He worked on a ranch in Big Piney and then moved to Rock Springs and worked for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 while he was attending Western Wyoming Community College. He then worked at the Bridger Coal Company until his retirement.

Neil married the love of his life Joan Zelinski June 25, 1983 in Jackson.

Dedicating 33 years of his life to the Bridger Coal Company, Neil worked as a coal miner, retiring in January 2021. His hard work and commitment earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the mining community.

A devout member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Neil was also an active participant in the Knights of Columbus, where he enjoyed fellowship and service that strengthened his community ties.

He enjoyed hunting; camping; horses, but Neil’s family was his greatest pride and joy.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Joan McLaren of Rock Springs; his loving daughters, Marguerite “Meg” Cooley and Mary McLaren, both of Rock Springs; and his adored grandchildren, Ryleigh McLaren, Calvin Cooley, and Novella Cooley. Neil will also be dearly missed by his sisters, Kisti Douglas of Jackson, Tennessee; Robin Herchenbach of Wild Rose, Wisconsin; Heather Bednarek of Ripon, Wisconsin; and Carmel Jankovich of Brainerd, Minnesota, along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William “Bill” and Grace McLaren, and his brothers, Bryan McLaren; David McLaren, who now embrace him in eternal peace.

Neil McLaren’s legacy is one of hard work, faith, and devotion to family and community. He will be remembered for his warmth, generosity, and the wonderful memories he leaves behind.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Neil’s memory to Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Holy Spirit Catholic Community Build Fund, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, April 21, 2025 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.