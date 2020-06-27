Neldon’s Custom Trim Named as Green River’s 2020 Outstanding Business

GREEN RIVER — This year’s award for Green River Chamber’s Outstanding Business goes to Neldon Brady from Neldon’s Custom Trim. Neldon has an upholstery business on Flaming Gorge way in which has brought special attention over the years because of his unique store front.

In 2004, Neldon bought the old Sinclair station on Flaming Gorge way and North 4th West. Since he purchased the station, he has gone out of his way to keep the same look for the property. Throughout the course of owning this property, he has put old gas pumps, installed an old phone booth, connects an air hose to the station bell, and works to keep his property bright with flowers every summer. He even offers to rent his trike lawn mower!

All summer long Neldon has tourists stopping by to take pictures of the property, the dinosaur, the trike mower, the old pumps, and the phone booth. Tourists especially get a kick out of the superman suit inside the phone booth!

All these things have been done with the town of Green River at heart, wanting the best for our community; encompassing everything this award is about.

Congratulations, Neldon!