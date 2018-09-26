Neri Rodriguez- Juarez de Flores (June 8, 1963 – September 15, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Neri Rodriguez- Juarez de Flores, 55, passed away Saturday, September 15, 2018 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 23 years and is a former resident of Mexico.

Mrs. Flores was born on June 8, 1963 in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico, the daughter of Conrado Rodriguez and Juana Juarez.

She attended schools in Mexico.

Mrs. Flores married Margarito Flores in July of 1984 in Nuevo, Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

She worked as a housekeeper for 22 years in the United States and was a cook in Mexico.

Mrs. Flores enjoyed spending time with family, helping people, giving advice and being friends.

Survivors include her husband; Margarito Flores of Rock Springs, Wyoming, mother, Juana Juarez of Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico, one son; Ruben Israel Rodriguez of Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico, five brothers; Zequeo Rodriguez of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Josue Rodriguez of Mexico, Eden Rodriguez of Mexico, Efrain Rodriguez of San Diego, California, Arturo Rodriguez of Mexico, four sisters; coco Rodriguez of Mexico, Nelida Rodriguez of Mexico, Lidia Garcia of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Amanda Rodriguez of Mexico, four grandchildren, as well as several uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, father, and one daughter; Wendy Rodriguez.

Following cremation, a celebration of her life will be conducted at 12 pm Monday, October 1, 2018 at the S.C.M. Parish Center, 624 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the Parish Center one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.