Nettik to Take Part in Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM 

ROCK SPRINGS — This summer, Rock Springs resident Ava Nettik will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM, in Denver, CO.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Ava was nominated to attend the forum by her fourth grade teacher, Michelle Fillpot, at Walnut Elementary School. Ava is looking forward to learning about forensic science and building an MBot but is especially eager to learn about the human body.

She wants to learn how she can help people, which is part of the forum’s hands-on medical experience, and is very excited about dissecting a heart. In addition to academics, Ava enjoys figure skating, dancing, musical theatre and making slime.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Ava to meet, work, and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow.

Freitage added “creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Pathways to STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”

Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.