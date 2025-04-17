Never Forgotten: Donation Memorializes BMX Rider Ashton Jasperson

David Miller, the track manager for Southwest Wyoming BMX, speaks to competitors and their families about the new bike loaning program that was established following a donation by the Jasperson family April 13, 2025. The donation of eight bikes and gear memorializes Ashton Kole Jasperson, a BMX rider who competed locally. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS –– The words “AKJ Never Forgotten” can be seen on the frames of new BMX bikes purchased to recognize the legacy of a former competitor.

A donation made by the Jasperson family will allow newcomers a chance to try BMX, while giving those already involved a backup should their bikes fail. The family donated eight bikes to the Southwest Wyoming BMX organization Saturday, along with helmets, tools, and other gear. Four types of bikes were donated, consisting of two minibikes, two junior bikes, two expert bikes, and two pro bikes.

The Jasperson family, joined by officials from Southwest Wyoming BMX, stand with bikes donated to the organization. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

The donation was made in memory of Ashton Kole Jasperson, a rider from Green River who competed regionally from 1996-2002. Ashton was a two-time Wyoming State Champion, and a Utah State Champion. Ashton competed throughout the region and could often be seen riding his bike near Stratton Myers Park. Ashton died in 2023 in Farmington, N.M. Prior to his death, Ashton was introducing BMX to his youngest child.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The loan program created through the donation will bear Ashton’s initials.

A sticker placed on the frame of a bike donated by the Jasperson family.

David Miller, the track manager for Southwest Wyoming BMX, said most BMX tracks have a bike loaning program associated with them. After becoming the track manager, Miller said he wanted to establish a loaner program but found himself addressing other needs and putting the loaner program off. For Miller, the program is key in growing interest in the sport because it gives people a way of introducing themselves to the sport.

“It lets them try it out before buying a racing bike,” Miller said.

BMX bikes can be expensive and trying the sport out using a loaned bike can help a family decide if they want to get more involved. Miller said loaner bikes are also important for people already competing, as bikes can break and without tools or parts on hand to address the problem, a competitor could find themselves suddenly retired from a competition.

Miller decided to make a post on Facebook seeking donations to launch the program, not knowing how much interest would come from it.

Jon Jasperson, Ashton’s cousin, came across the post and, knowing Ashton’s passion for BMX, contacted other members of his family, including Ashton’s parents. Jon said lots of people cannot afford BMX bikes, making entry into the sport harder than other youth activities where jerseys and gear can be provided to participants. A way of memorializing Ashton while helping create an entry point into BMX seemed like a perfect fit.

“It just seemed like a good opportunity,” Jon said.