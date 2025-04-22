New 4-H Youth Development Educator Hired for Sweetwater County

Natasha Holtmeyer was recently hired as the University of Wyoming’s Sweetwater County Extension Office 4-H youth development educator. Courtesy photo.

ROCK SPRINGS – The University of Wyoming’s Sweetwater County Extension Office has a new 4-H youth development educator.

Natasha Holtmeyer started working as the new 4-H youth development educator for Sweetwater County April 8.

“As a former 4-H member in this county, I have firsthand experience of the impact that 4-H can have on youth. I’m really looking forward to supporting youth in Sweetwater County as they grow, learn and discover their passions,” Holtmeyer said.

Holtmeyer earned her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Chadron State College in 2016. While completing her degree, she also served as a youth science literacy educator for Dawes County Extension in Chadron, Nebraska.

Most recently, Holtmeyer served as a 4-H program coordinator for Utah State University Extension’s Uintah County office. In this position, Holtmeyer helped recruit 101 additional 4-H participants, bringing total Uintah County 4-H membership from 235 members to 336. She also helped expand the Uintah County volunteer base from 17 volunteers to 42.

In addition to Holtmeyer’s outreach and recruitment efforts, she developed new 4-H clubs and committees to give youth more ways to participate in 4-H.

“4-H has always been close to my heart,” she said. “When I saw the opportunity to return to Wyoming and give back to the organization that gave me so much, it felt like the perfect next step.”