New Art Exhibition Features Drawing-Related Artworks from Across North America 

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College is opening a new exhibition featuring artworks of 16 different artists from the United States and Canada.

The show, “Contemporary Drawing”, will be on display in Western’s Art Gallery from Oct. 27 through Jan. 19, with a closing reception on Jan. 18 from 3-5 p.m.

Western explains that the artworks highlight the broad artistic medium of drawing as it exists in the contemporary art world. The exhibition is complete with pieces created from a wide range of drawing-related disciplines and styles by artists from eleven states and two Canadian provinces.

“Contemporary Drawing” started as an international call for artists who include drawing processes in their work, Western said. Over 130 works of art were initially submitted for consideration, and a jury selected 28 of those works to include in the final exhibition.

“We are very excited to host this drawing show in our gallery,” Ben Nathan, an art professor at Western who oversees the gallery operations, said. “From a teaching standpoint, the variety of media and technical approaches to drawing that will be on display are going to be huge teaching tools for me.”

The exhibition will showcase the ways in which traditional drawing approaches are being expanded on to give voice to a wide spectrum of stylistic and conceptual outcomes. Nathan said that the intention of this show is two-fold.

“First, I like the idea of giving artists who are engaged in expanding on the traditional notions of drawing a platform to show the fruits of their efforts. Second, I am really excited about the opportunity a show like this will give me to show drawing students that the art of today is all about subverting preconceived notions of what drawing is supposed to be,” he said.