New Brochure to Celebrate National Historic Preservation Month

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Historic Preservation Commission released a new brochure to inspire residents to explore the history and architecture of Rock Springs’ neighborhoods.

Heidi Humphreys, a local archaeologist and member of Historic Preservation Commission, contributed to the research, writing, and design of the brochure. She contributed more than 40 volunteer hours. The brochure was developed with funding from the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office through Certified Local Governments Grant program. It offers an overview of common architectural styles in Rock Springs, tips on researching the history of homes, and insights into how and why a neighborhood or house might be historically significant.

The brochure is available for free at Rock Springs City Hall, Rock Springs Main Street and URA Office, Rock Springs Historical Museum, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Visitor Center.

“This brochure is really a conversation starter,” Humphreys said. “It’s meant to help people see their homes and neighborhoods in a new light—and recognize the role they’ve played in our city’s history.”