New Cardiopulmonary Care Director Named at MHSC

Amanda Zampedri recently accepted the permanent role of Director of Cardiopulmonary Care at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. MHSC photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — Amanda Zampedri chose a profession in healthcare because she wanted a career where she could make a real and immediate difference in people’s lives.

Zampedri, a respiratory therapist, recently accepted the permanent role of Director of Cardiopulmonary Care at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

She has worked at MHSC for nearly seven years and has filled the role of lead therapist for the past three, Ed Heise, MHSC Interim Chief Nursing Officer said.

“Amanda brings a wealth of knowledge, including her experiences working in a Level I trauma center,” Heise said.

Zampedri said taking charge of Cardiopulmonary Care allows her to lead, be an advocate and voice for respiratory therapists, influence outcomes, mentor others, and shape the future of Cardiopulmonary Care.

“I was drawn to cardiopulmonary and respiratory care after a family member needed respiratory support,” she said. “Seeing firsthand how the respiratory team brought comfort and made a real impact influenced my decision to enter the field.

“The blend of critical thinking, fast-paced decision-making, and the opportunity to support patients is what solidified my passion for this specialty,” Zampedri said. “It is so fundamental — when a patient can’t breathe, nothing else matters. I wanted to specialize in a field were timely, skilled intervention can immediately change someone’s outcome.”

Few professions offer the opportunity to combine science, compassion, and problem-solving in a way that has such an immediate impact, Zampedri said.

“Every day brings a chance to help someone breathe easier — both literally and figuratively — and that is incredibly fulfilling,” she said. “Helping patients through vulnerable moments and contributing to better health outcomes gives my work purpose every day.”

Zampedri currently oversees a team of 14 in the Cardiopulmonary Care Department, which provides comprehensive respiratory and cardiac diagnostic and therapeutic services for patients across the hospital.

This specialized team supports patients of all ages, from those with chronic respiratory conditions to those experiencing acute illness, trauma, or cardiac events. It performs a wide range of services, including respiratory therapy, oxygen and airway management, pulmonary function testing, EKGs, EEGs, sleep lab and other cardiopulmonary diagnostics. The department works closely with providers and clinical teams throughout the hospital to ensure timely, skilled care, whether in the Emergency Department, ICU, inpatient units, or outpatient settings.

“The opportunity to support people, both the patients who rely on us and the team I’m fortunate to lead” is what Zampedri likes most about her job.

“It’s incredibly meaningful to be guiding a department that steps in during some of the most vulnerable moments of a person’s life,” she said. “I enjoy mentoring my staff, helping them grow, and creating an environment where they feel valued and confident in the care they provide. Knowing that our work can bring comfort, ease fear, and truly change someone’s day is what makes my job most meaningful.”

Zampedri has a Bachelor of Science Degree from Oregon State University; an Associates of Applied Science in Respiratory Care from Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, Oregon; and is licensed as a registered respiratory therapist with the National Board of Respiratory Care.