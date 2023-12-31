New Chef Manager Hired at Hospital

ROCK SPRINGS — Preparation and communication are the secrets to cooking for large groups of people, according to Robert Adams, the new chef manager at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Unidine, the hospital’s contracted food service provider, made a good choice with Adams, Chief Clinical Officer Kari Quickenden said.

“We are excited to have Chef Rob on board,” Quickenden said. “He is committed to taking our meal service and retail programs to the next level.”

Adams said he grew up with a love of cooking.

“When I was a child, I used to watch the ‘Great Chefs’ series on PBS,” he said. “That sparked my interest in culinary arts.”

His specialties are Gulf Coast seafood, German cuisine and Texas-style barbeque. At the moment, his favorite food to cook is Chinese dishes. Adams had been wanting to move into a different area of food service when he applied for the opening at Sweetwater Memorial.

“I felt my background in hotels and restaurants was a good fit,” he said. “I want my career to move forward in healthcare-related food service. I was living in Colorado and looking for an opportunity in this region.”