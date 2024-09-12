New County Emergency Management Coordinator Appointed

New Sweetwater County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Moreno shakes hands with Sheriff John Grossnickle. Moreno started in his new post Monday. Courtesy photo.

ROCK SPRINGS – Jesse Moreno is the new Sweetwater County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Coordinator.

Moreno’s appointment to the role was announced by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. He succeeds Emily Covey, who had recently retired from the role.

Moreno has nearly a decade of experience in security operations at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, where he also led the hospital’s emergency response team. Before his work in the hospital, Moreno served as a combat medic in the Army.

In his new role, Moreno will oversee emergency preparedness and response efforts throughout Sweetwater County. He expressed enthusiasm for continuing the work of his predecessor, with a focus on enhancing information-sharing processes during emergencies and disasters.

Moreno was selected after a comprehensive search, emerging as the top candidate from more than 40 applicants. His first day in the new position was Monday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jesse to the team. His diverse experience makes him an outstanding choice for this role. We look forward to seeing how his fresh perspective will further strengthen our county’s preparedness and safety initiatives,” Sheriff John Grossnickle said.