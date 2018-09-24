New Duck Stamps Now Available on Game and Fish Website for the First Time

CHEYENNE — The image of a mallard pair in flight should motivate Wyoming’s 6,000-plus waterfowl hunters this season.

Duck and goose hunters are alerted that the 2018-19 Migratory Waterfowl Hunting and Conservation Stamp, or federal “duck stamp” is now available.

The duck stamp is a requirement to hunt migratory waterfowl for hunters age 16 and over.

“The federal duck stamp is one of the most efficient conservation programs in the country,” said Nate Huck, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s migratory game bird biologist. “Ninety-eight cents of every dollar spent goes to purchase habitat or acquire conservation easements for protection.”

For the first time, the stamp is available on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.

The e-stamp purchase is $26.50, $25 plus $1.50 fulfillment fee. The stamp is mailed from the fulfillment contractor after hunters purchase online, but the e-stamp receipt is valid for hunting for 45 days after the purchase date or until the physical stamp is received.

The physical stamp is available at post offices statewide.

This season’s stamp features a pair of mallards in flight, acrylic painting by Bob Hautman of Delano, Minn.

“Duck stamps are a vital tool for wetland conservation,” Huck adds. “I also encourage birders and other outdoor enthusiasts to purchase a federal duck stamp to benefit waterfowl and other wildlife species.”

Since the program began in 1934 it has raised over a billion dollars to conserve 6 million acres of habitat at national wildlife refuges and waterfowl production areas across the country.

All waterfowl hunters 16 and older are required to carry a signed duck stamp. The stamp also allows holders to visit national wildlife refuges for free.