New Election Directives Handed Down from Secretary Buchanan

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Lane plans for all election employees to continue working through the COVID-19 pandemic as we prepare for important upcoming elections. Secretary of State Edward Buchanan has been working closely with the County Clerk’s and the Secretary of State has made directives necessary to ensure the proper conduct for the upcoming 2020 Primary Election because the danger of the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Buchanan’s directive will require several changes during the 2020 Primary election in order to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19.
- Sweetwater County will have 7 polling locations. All registered voters will receive notification of their polling location for the 2020 Primary Election. If you need to update your address, please notify the County Clerk’s office as soon as possible. The 7 polling locations will be as follows:
Green River Expedition Island & Pavilion
Precincts: 1-1, 9-1, 9-2, 10-1, 10-2, 10-5, 10-7, 13-1, 24-1
Green River Catholic Church
Precincts: 10-3, 10-6
Green River Recreation Center
Precinct 10-4
Rock Springs Civic Center
Precincts: 3-2, 3-3, 3-4, 3-5, 23-1, 25-1
Rock Springs White Mountain Library
Precincts: 4-1, 4-2, 4-3, 4-4, 5-5
Rock Springs WWCC
Precincts: 5-1, 5-2, 5-3, 5-4
Rock Springs County Events Complex
Precincts: 6-1, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4, 7-1, 7-2, 12-1, 19-1, 20-1, 21-1
- Polling locations will have sufficient floor space to accommodate social distancing protocols.
- Curbside voting will be available to all voters with special needs.
- All election judges will be provided with a face mask and sterile gloves to be worn at all times.
- An early vote center will be established at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, open Monday-Friday, July 13, 2020 – August 17, 2020 from 8:30AM-4:00PM.
- A drop box will be located at the Sweetwater County Courthouse that may be used for voters to drop their absentee ballots off after hours.
- Voters may continue to request an absentee ballot by contacting the County Clerk’s office.
- If you would like to register to vote, request an absentee ballot, update your voter registration information, or have any questions or concerns please contact the County Clerk’s office at 307-872-3733.