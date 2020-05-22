New Election Directives Handed Down from Secretary Buchanan

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Lane plans for all election employees to continue working through the COVID-19 pandemic as we prepare for important upcoming elections. Secretary of State Edward Buchanan has been working closely with the County Clerk’s and the Secretary of State has made directives necessary to ensure the proper conduct for the upcoming 2020 Primary Election because the danger of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Buchanan’s directive will require several changes during the 2020 Primary election in order to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

Sweetwater County will have 7 polling locations. All registered voters will receive notification of their polling location for the 2020 Primary Election. If you need to update your address, please notify the County Clerk’s office as soon as possible. The 7 polling locations will be as follows:

Green River Expedition Island & Pavilion

Precincts: 1-1, 9-1, 9-2, 10-1, 10-2, 10-5, 10-7, 13-1, 24-1

Green River Catholic Church

Precincts: 10-3, 10-6

Green River Recreation Center

Precinct 10-4

Rock Springs Civic Center

Precincts: 3-2, 3-3, 3-4, 3-5, 23-1, 25-1

Rock Springs White Mountain Library

Precincts: 4-1, 4-2, 4-3, 4-4, 5-5

Rock Springs WWCC

Precincts: 5-1, 5-2, 5-3, 5-4

Rock Springs County Events Complex

Precincts: 6-1, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4, 7-1, 7-2, 12-1, 19-1, 20-1, 21-1

