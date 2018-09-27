New Endowment Established at Western in Memory of Helen N. Young

ROCK SPRINGS–- Alice and John Sabl, daughter and son-in-law of Helen N. Young, recently donated $100,000 to begin the Helen N. Young Endowment at Western Wyoming Community College.

Helen was born in 1916 near Independence Missouri. After working her way through Missouri State Teacher’s College during the Depression, she moved to Rock Springs to begin her teaching career.

A fellow teacher introduced Helen to her brother, Alfred Young, who became

Helen’s husband.

Helen taught in School District #1 in Rock Springs for 38 years. She was

proud of her role in introducing young children to the joy of learning together as part of a school community. Thousands of students fondly remember her kindergarten class as a highlight of their school years.

Helen was the first member of her family to attend college. She was a strong believer in the value of education for everyone. A life-long learner, Helen regularly attended classes at

Western for some 25 years after she retired. Her daughter Alice said, “My mother really loved taking classes at the College with her dear friend, Fran Hay. They took classes at Western until well into their 90’s.”

Helen passed away on March 25, 2017. In her memory, her family started the Helen N. Young Endowment to help low to moderate income students attend Western Wyoming Community College.

For more information on donating to Western, please contact David Tate at

dtate@westernwyoming.edu. If you are interested in donating to the Helen N. Young

Endowment, please send your donation to:

WWC Foundation

2500 College Dr., Section I-182

Rock Springs, WY 82901