New Era of Volleyball Starts This Week for GRHS and RSHS

CHEYENNE — The Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers will hit the court this weekend to open the 2025 high school volleyball season at the Cheyenne Invitational, a two-day tournament featuring some of the top programs in Class 4A.

Both teams enter the year under new leadership. Green River is led by head coach Andri Dewey, a former Lady Wolves standout who takes over after the departure of Jessica Demaret. Rock Springs is now under the direction of Casey Rood, a former assistant in both Sweetwater County programs who succeeds longtime coach Wendy Bider.

For Dewey, who starred at Green River before playing collegiately at Idaho State, the tournament marks the start of a new chapter for a program that returned to the state tournament last season for the first time since 2017. The Lady Wolves open Friday against Cheyenne East at noon, followed by matches against Cheyenne South at 2 p.m. and Cheyenne Central at 4 p.m. They will wrap up pool play Saturday with contests against Sheridan at 9 a.m. and Laramie at 11 a.m.

Rock Springs, which is looking to build on a postseason push a year ago, will begin its slate Friday at noon against Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South High School. The Lady Tigers then meet Sheridan at 3 p.m. and Cheyenne East at 5 p.m. Their Saturday schedule features a matchup with Cheyenne Central at 11 a.m. before closing against Campbell County at noon.

Dewey said her early focus has been on culture and relationships, with an emphasis on building off the program’s recent success. Rood, meanwhile, has stressed process over outcome, aiming to instill discipline and resilience in her players as they adjust to her system.

The Cheyenne Invitational will give both teams a chance to test themselves early against state tournament-caliber opponents. With five matches in two days, the tournament is expected to set the tone for both squads as they look to navigate a challenging 4A field this fall.