New Flight School to Begin Operations in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Aviation Services will be operating a new flight school at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, with an expected start date in December.

Airport Director Devon Brubaker told SweetwaterNOW the airport has seen a growing demand for flight instruction, but have had a hard time keeping a reliable service available. Western Wyoming Aviation Services seems to be the solution to this issue.

“The Airport Board is thrilled to welcome Western Wyoming Aviation Services to RKS. For years, we have seen a growing demand for flight instruction services in the area. Unfortunately, we have struggled to keep reliable flight instruction services available through various flight instructors,” Brubaker said. “We are very impressed with the energy and dedication that Josh and Cara Rose, owners of Western Wyoming Aviation Services, have shown in the process of setting up shop here at RKS.”

Brubaker reached out to Roses in September to get an idea of their interest in bringing their services to Rock Springs, and plans started to form almost immediately.

“I had heard about Western Wyoming Aviation Services through a couple of pilots and mutual friends. I reached out to them back in September to gauge their interest in expanding to RKS. We met the very next day and the wheels were put into motion,” Brubaker said. “This culminated in the Airport Board approving an Airport Business License and Lease Agreement on Friday, November 15.”

The Roses said they have been working towards a goal of expanding all throughout the western part of the state, and Rock Springs is an ideal place to expand into with its larger population.

“As a distinguished flight school with locations in Afton and Pinedale, our goal has been to expand throughout Western Wyoming, a mission reflected in our business name. Rock Springs, with its larger population compared to our other locations, will provide us with the opportunity to connect with more students and grow our business,” Cara said.

Brubaker and the Roses feel confident that they will begin operations in just around a month from now.

“We anticipate that they will begin operations in December here at RKS and are confident they will find success in the market. We anticipate that they will be met with significant demand from the community that will result in their ability to grow quickly,” Brubaker said.

“Our hope is to reach as many people as possible wanting to fulfill their dream of flying,” Cara said. “We eagerly look forward to serving the community and creating a secure, safe and enjoyable educational atmosphere for individuals interested in aviation.”

This growing demand for flight instruction services that Brubaker talks about can even be seen at the high school level, with the new Aviation CTE program at Rock Springs High School having a waiting list. Having local flight instruction services offers a way for interest in aviation to grow and develop into adulthood for these students.

“It fits right within our plans at the airport to grow an aviation ecosystem in Southwest Wyoming. With the new Aviation CTE program at Rock Springs High School already having a lengthy waiting list in it’s first year, there is an obvious opportunity for our industry to grow and help support the local economy,” he said.

Western Wyoming Aviation Services trains pilots for private, commercial, instrument rating, tailwheel, complex and high performance, and they also offer aircraft rentals.

“We are a Part 61 flight school; Part 61 training offers a more one-on-one approach. Because instructors do not have to follow a set syllabus, they can tailor the training (including lessons, flight time, and schedule) to individual needs,” Cara said.