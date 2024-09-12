New Floor Unveiled at Green River High School Just in Time for Home Volleyball Opener

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School volleyball team will play its first home matches of the season this week, taking on Natrona and Kelly Walsh, and the team will do so on a newly restored gym floor.

The main gym’s floor, which was originally installed in 1997 when the high school was built, has undergone significant restoration. According to Sweetwater County School District #2 Superintendent Craig Barringer, the process of maintaining a gym floor is an ongoing effort, as the lifespan of such a surface can stretch up to 50 years.

“A gym floor has about a 50-year life. In that span of time, about every 12 to 15 years, we have to go to the bare wood to fix the damage and typical wear and tear on the floor. The last floor restoration was done in 2012,” Barringer explained.

The latest renovation cost approximately $60,000 and incorporated a design that reflects Green River’s natural beauty. “We wanted to have a floor design that was unique to our school and showcased some of the beautiful surroundings we have around Green River,” Barringer said. The updated design features the Palisades, a landmark in the region, which was added by the district’s technology director, JR Williams.

Looking ahead, Barringer hopes the newly restored floor will last another 15 years. “At that time, the floor will be nearing its expected life. This district will have to look at upgrading the floor from the foundation to the gym surface,” he added.

The volleyball team will debut the restored floor on Friday, September 13, against Natrona at 5 p.m. The following day, they will face Kelly Walsh at 12 p.m., both matches taking place in the Green River High School main gym.