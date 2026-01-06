New Floral Shop Aspen and Willow Brings Vibrant Arrangements to Green River

GREEN RIVER — Save The Date Floral has spread its roots to Green River with the opening of Aspen and Willow Floral Studio, a full-service flower shop that has fresh floral arrangements and a personal story of love and loss.

Owner Tracy Hafner, who opened Aspen and Willow in late 2025, is no stranger to small business ownership. She also operates Save The Date Floral in Rock Springs, which offers similar products and services. Although the two shops are separate businesses with different websites, Hafner refers to them as sister stores that share a commitment to quality and community.

With 35 years of experience in the floral industry, Hafner opened Aspen and Willow after receiving requests from Green River residents for another local flower shop. The business, located in the former Rose Floral building, has already garnered positive feedback from the community.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“We’ve had very good responses on our Facebook posts, and many Green River residents are excited to have us here,” Hafner said. “The support has been overwhelming.”

Hafner is also dedicated to giving back to the community. She supports local youth sports leagues, including hockey, baseball, and softball, as well as other small businesses.

“We want to be good stewards of the community,” Hafner said.

As Aspen and Willow continues to grow, Hafner plans to expand services, including floral arranging classes for residents interested in learning the art of flower design. She also hopes to hire additional staff to assist with operations.

The name Aspen and Willow is a tribute to Hafner’s late husband, who passed away in April 2024. The name honors their childhood memories of playing in aspen trees and willows, serving as a lasting homage to her husband’s memory.

Aspen and Willow is located at 2 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.