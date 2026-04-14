New Green River High School Principal To Be Approved By School Board

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees is expected to approve Thomas Jassman as the new Green River High School principal on April 14.

Following the retirement announcement of current GRHS principal Darren Heslep, SCSD No. 2 announced that Jassman was chosen to lead the school.

Jassman has spent the last three years as the principal of Riverton High School. Previously, he was the head football coach, activities director and assistant principal at Rock Springs High School.

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“His proven leadership and dedication to student achievement make him an excellent fit for our school community,” Superintendent Scott Cooper said.

Lincoln Middle School Assistant Principal Sydney Hooten is also expected to be approved as the new GRHS assistant principal during the same meeting.

If approved, Jassman and Hooten will start in mid-July.

The board will also continue its policy review. The meeting will include a first reading of new and revised policies covering support staff and transportation. Trustees will also have the third and final reading of multiple cybersecurity policies.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district office in Green River. The meeting will also be streamed live on the district’s YouTube page. The full agenda can be found here.