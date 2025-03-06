New Managers for Rock Springs Library and Community Fine Arts Center

“One of my favorite aspects of public libraries is the role they play in their communities,” Konstanz Potts says about her new role as Rock Springs Library’s manager.

Potts was promoted Jan. 1 and has worked for the Rock Springs Library since 2019, starting out as a youth-focused public services librarian and was promoted to the public services manager position in 2022. In this new role, she will oversee all operations of the Rock Springs Library. Potts plans to collaborate with other libraries on programs that will appeal to all ages, and plans to “give the community something special and unique to experience and enjoy.”

Potts will also be overseeing Amanda Romero, who was promoted to the Community Fine Arts Center manager position as of March 1. Romero said she has a deep passion for art that began as a child and is excited to offer more artistic outreach for the city’s youth. Enrichments will be added to the ‘A is for Art’ series and include take-and-make art kits, collage, painting, drawing, art principles, and famous artists. She hopes to also add canvas classes, collage, seasonal art projects, and various art workshops for adults.

“The Rock Springs Library and Community Fine Arts Center are in good hands,” Sweetwater County Library System Director Lindsey Travis said. “I look forward to seeing all they are going to do for our library system and the community.”