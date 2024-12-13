New Members Join College Board

Jim Jessen, Robbie Lee, Tiffany Marshall, and Ozzie Knezovich recite their oath of office prior to serving on the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees.

ROCK SPRINGS – Three new board members were welcomed to the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees Thursday evening.

Tiffany Marshall, Ozzie Knezovich, Robbie Lee, and Jim Jessen were sworn in at the start of the meeting, with outgoing members Ron Wild, Neil Kourbelas, and Regina Clark being thanked for their service on the board following the swearing in ceremony.

“It’s been truly an honor to be on this board,” Clark said before departing the meeting.

Clark served on the board for eight years. Clark said the college is a great place for students and staff and thanked everyone for their support. She also said she’s excited for Young to be at the college, calling him the right choice for the job.

The board elected officers after the new board members took their seats. Jessen said he was no longer able to serve as the board’s president as he had already served in the role for two years. When he called for nominations, Trustee Ken Lorimer nominated Jenissa Meredith for the role. No other nominations were made, and Meredith was unanimously approved as the board’s next president. For vice president, Lorimer nominated Jessen, who was also approved unanimously after no other nominations were made.

For secretary, Jessen nominated Lorimer, who was unanimously approved, with Lorimer nominating Lee for treasurer, who was also unanimously approved. The final two positions were for the college foundation board, with Lorimer nominating Marshall and Trustee Stephen P. Allen. Both were approved unanimously.