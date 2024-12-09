New Members to Start Terms on SCSD No. 1 Board Monday

ROCK SPRINGS – Three new school board members will start their terms on the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees Monday.

Chad Franks, Cole Seppie, and Matthew Gardner will start their four-year terms as members of the school board. They replace Carol Jelaco, Stephanie Thompson and Andrea Summers. The board will also reorganize and elect a new chairman, vice chairman, clerk, and treasurer for the upcoming year.

The board will receive a presentation about the 2023-2024 audit and consider approval of the audit report. The district will also consider approval for the purchase of two evaporative coolers for Rock Springs High School, which will cost $75,416.43. According to board documents, the project was approved as part of the 2024 Facility Plan in 2023.

The board will also vote to officially receive former Rock Springs High School Assistant Principal and Athletics Director Byron Bolen’s letter of resignation. Bolen suddenly departed the role suddenly in mid November after being promoted to the athletics director role in 2023.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the district’s central administration building. The meeting is open to the public and streamed on the district’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.