New ‘Muscle Cave’ Renovation Completed at Green River Recreation Center

The new Muscle Cave weight room at the Green River Recreation Center was created using space originally devoted to racquetball. Courtesy photo.

GREEN RIVER — An interior renovation project was recently completed at the Green River Recreation Center, including the relocation of the weight room to a new space known as “The Muscle Cave.”

According to the recreation center, the project was completed internally by parks and facilities employees, which it said resulted in significant cost savings.

“We’re particularly proud that this project was completed in-house, saving our city over $30,000 in contractor fees,” Recreation Center Supervisor Katie Blood said. “I cannot express enough appreciation for our parks and facilities technicians, Erica Hansen and Gerald Hill. Their dedication, expertise, and countless hours of hard work have been instrumental in making this project a success. The Parks Department team has been incredible throughout this entire process – from demolition to equipment assembly, they’ve handled every challenge with professionalism and commitment to excellence.”

The weight room equipment was moved to a redesigned space that was converted from former racquetball courts, with the renovation including fresh paint, sound panels, and new flooring. While most of the weight room is open, a few additions, including an additional squat rack, an inner/outer thigh machine, and a new cable crossover machine, will be completed after the new year.