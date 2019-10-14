New Pharmacy to Open in Green River in 2020

GREEN RIVER– Dr. Alma Killpack today announced that K-PACK Pharmacy will open it first location in Green River in January of 2020. K-Pack Pharmacy will be a retail pharmacy with an emphasis on complete patient care.

Patients in the area will be able to fill prescriptions in a timely matter, along with access to other premium health and wellness products. Mail meds, drive-up window, and delivery services will also be available.

The need for a second pharmacy in Green River existed and “We’re excited to be able to service our hometown,” Dr. Killpack said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“We look to make these communities part of the K-Pack Family,” Dr. Killpack said, adding that the pharmacy will have a homey feel.

The Pharmacy will be located on Upland Way across from the High School next door to Desert View Eye Care.

Dr. Killpack is a graduate of the University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy. He has been a practicing Pharmacist for over ten years. He is fluent in Spanish and welcomes those that are Spanish speaking. Patients who seek treatment through K-Pack pharmacy can expect the utmost professionalism from the K-Pack Family.

More information will be available in the coming weeks.