New Photo Op Placed in Rock Springs

Visitors from Vernal, Utah pose near the new Downtown Rock Springs Photo Stop in Bank Court. Photo courtesy of Downtown Rock Springs.

ROCK SPRINGS — A colorful new photo op was recently installed in Bank Court, inviting residents and visitors alike to snap a picture and show their love for the heart of the city.

The 3D sign spells out “Downtown Rock Springs, WY” in bright blue, green, and yellow, creating a backdrop for selfies and group shots, as well as a new landmark to celebrate community pride.

This installation is part of a larger effort to enhance the visual identity of Downtown Rock Springs and create more engaging, welcoming public spaces. Earlier this summer, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency also unveiled a new series of colorful street banners throughout the district.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“We’re so excited to see these projects coming to life,” Maria Mortensen, chairwoman of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, said. “From the banners to this brand-new photo op, we’re focused on making Downtown more inviting, interactive, and memorable for residents and visitors alike.”

Downtown Rock Springs encourages visitors to share their photos on social media and tag @DowntownRockSprings or use #DowntownRS for a chance to be featured.