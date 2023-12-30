New Police Chief Gets Pinned at Jan. 2 Council Meeting

GREEN RIVER – The Green River City Council will host a pinning ceremony for Police Chief Shaun Sturlaugson Tuesday evening during its first meeting of 2024.

Sturlaugson was recently appointed to the role following a stint as the interim police chief after former chief Tom Jarvie retired earlier this year. The city announced his permanent appointment as the chief of police earlier this month.

The Council will host a public hearing regarding a retail liquor license application from Full Circle Realty, LLC, with a vote to potentially approve the license scheduled later in the meeting. The license is for 699 Uinta Drive, which is the location of the former Star Twin Cinemas.

The Council will also conduct its beginning of the year business by electing a Council President and Vice-President. The roles allow for the Council to conduct business if Mayor Pete Rust is unavailable for a meeting or duty. The Council will also appoint two members to the city’s finance committee, whose membership includes Rust, City Administrator Reed Clevenger, and Finance Director Chris Meats.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and takes place at City Hall. The full agenda can be found here, and the meeting can be viewed through the city’s YouTube channel.