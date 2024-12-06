New Practice Manager Hired at MHSC

ROCK SPRINGS — “The people” – that’s what Jodi Cheese likes most about her job as Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s new practice manager of the Specialty Clinics of Sweetwater Memorial.

“Taking care of staff so they can take care of our patients is an important and rewarding part of my job,” Cheese said.

It’s what makes Cheese the perfect fit for the job, hospital CEO Irene Richardson said.

“Jodi’s career at MHSC has followed a path that appears tailor-made for this management position,” Richardson said. “We welcome Jodi in her new role and are excited for her to join our team this capacity.”

Cheese said the clinic is where her heart lies.

She began working at MHSC in 2014 in hospital admissions. From there, she moved to clinic registration, then to EMR Implementation Specialist when the hospital and all of its clinics switched to a new electronic medical records system. She went on to work as a clinical systems analyst, and then a clinical informatics specialist.

Why does she continue to work in the healthcare field?

“My provider is a great teacher and I’ve learned a lot about how to be proactive in my personal healthcare,” Cheese said. “I believe that people should take an active role in their healthcare and I enjoy being part of a team that facilitates that for our patients.”

In her new position, Cheese manages MHSC’s 10 Specialty Clinics, managing staff and “making sure all the clinics have what they need to care for our patients.” Those clinic specialties include General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Obstetrics & Women’s Health, Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Otolaryngology & Allergies, Nephrology, Neurology, Pediatrics, Pulmonology, and Urology.

Her practice management team includes Clinic Operations Assistant Amy Johnson and Clinical Coordinators Shawna Welter and Karlee Tremelling. She joins a hospital leadership team of nearly 40 directors, managers and senior leaders.

Cheese is Associate and Health Information Management System certified. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, photography, and “all things outdoors” – hiking, camping, fishing, hunting, and backpacking.