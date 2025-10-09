New Provider Comes to Memorial Hospital

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County’s strong sense of community was a draw for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s newest nurse practitioner Bryan Paradise.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center certified Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner recently joined Dr. Israel Stewart and Shawn Rockey, PA-C, at the Internal Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial.

“My wife and I are both from small towns and ended up in Tacoma, Washington, for different reasons,” Paradise said. “After having our daughter, we decided to move away from the area to a place more aligned with our values. We were drawn to Rock Springs because of the strong sense of community, access to outdoors, and also because we have friends here.”

CEO Irene Richardson is happy he and his family made that decision.

“Bryan will be a great addition to our team here at Sweetwater Memorial.,” she said. “Bryan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in a variety of healthcare fields. We are pleased to have him join our team.”

Paradise got into healthcare in 2008 when he joined the U.S. Army as a combat medic.

“I decided to pursue a career in nursing after a deployment and became an ICU nurse in 2014,” he said. “Having worked with advance practice providers in the military, I decided to continue my education and become a nurse practitioner. After completing my education, I became an ICU nurse practitioner. I decided to step away from the ICU and became an internal medicine hospitalist in 2022.”

He has four years of experience in an intensivist role with a pulmonary critical care team in Lancaster, Penn., and one year of experience in a neurosurgery position in Portland, Oregon. Prior to moving to Sweetwater County, he worked in a hospitalist role in Tacoma, Washington.

“All of these positions have allowed me to practice with a high degree of autonomy alongside collaborating physicians and consulting providers while performing initial evaluation, diagnosis, and plan-of-care development for a wide range of patients,” he said.

After working in the hospital setting for so long, he shifted his focus to internal medicine in the outpatient setting.

“I feel I will be able to have a larger, more positive impact on my patient’s daily lives,” Paradise said.