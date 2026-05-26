New Recovery & Rehabilitation Technology Now Available for Athletes and Patients at Huxford Chiropractic Clinic

New Recovery & Rehabilitation Technology Now Available for Athletes and Patients at Huxford Chiropractic Clinic

Advanced recovery technology is making its way into local rehabilitation and sports performance care with the arrival of the INDIBA Compact Pro system, a treatment platform designed to help patients recover faster, move better, and manage pain more effectively.

Using stable 448 kHz radio frequency technology, INDIBA treatments are designed to support tissue repair, reduce inflammation, improve mobility, and enhance recovery both before and after activity. The system is widely used in rehabilitation, sports performance, and post-surgical recovery settings.

Treatment applications may include:

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  • Injury prevention
  • Pain management
  • Inflammation control
  • Muscle strains
  • Joint pain
  • Tendinopathy
  • Sports recovery
  • Mobility improvement
  • Post-surgical healing

The Compact Pro system delivers targeted radio frequency therapy aimed at stimulating the body’s natural healing processes while helping patients return to activity more comfortably and efficiently.

Athletes are increasingly turning to this type of technology for recovery enhancement and performance support, while rehabilitation patients may benefit from improved mobility, tissue healing, and pain reduction during treatment plans.

Whether recovering from injury, managing chronic pain, or looking to improve performance and recovery, this advanced treatment option offers a non-invasive approach backed by clinical research and growing use in sports medicine and rehabilitation environments.

For more information about INDIBA therapy, available treatments, or scheduling, contact us today.Visit https://www.huxfordchiro.com/ or call 307-362-5352

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