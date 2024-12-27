New Regulations Target Small Lake Trout in Flaming Gorge

GREEN RIVER – Starting Jan. 1, several new fishing regulations will be implemented reservoir-wide at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

The Wyoming Game and Fish and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources have developed regulations to help reduce the number of small lake trout in the reservoir. Regulations were approved in both states, with the new Wyoming regulations effective Oct. 1, 2024, to encourage additional harvest of small lake trout during the spawn. Utah’s regulations go into effect Jan. 1, 2025.

The regulation changes aim to benefit the reservoir’s kokanee salmon, rainbow trout, and cutthroat trout populations by empowering anglers to harvest an unlimited number of small lake trout. The states also strived to create consistent regulations across the state line. Flaming Gorge anglers should carefully review the new rules for the state(s) where they plan to fish.

Liberalizing the lake trout regulations will have the most impact over the next few months as anglers take to the ice, many targeting small lake trout. The new lake trout regulations allow anglers to harvest an unlimited number of lake trout less than or equal to 28 inches. However, the creel and possession limit on lake trout over 28 inches is still one. Anglers fishing the Wyoming side of the Gorge can fillet their lake trout anytime during the day because they are classified as a nongame species.

The new regulations also allow anglers to legally dispose of unwanted small lake trout. While it is legal to dispose of unwanted lake trout, small lake trout make excellent table fare and are a good source of Omega 3. Even though anglers can legally dispose of the smaller lake trout, they are encouraged to properly care for their catch and share them with friends and family if they do not want to consume them.

With the ice currently building on the north end of the reservoir, anglers at the Game and Fish office in Green River are optimistic that there will be plenty of ice for fishing this winter. In addition to the regulation changes, the Burbot Bash and the Mac Attack are back in 2025. These are great opportunities to help the Flaming Gorge fishery while participating in two friendly competitions focused on harvesting burbot and small lake trout. The Burbot Bash fishing contest is Jan. 24-26, and the Mac Attack fishing contest is Feb. 15-17.