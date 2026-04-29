New Rotating Art Exhibit at the Broadway

ROCK SPRINGS — The Broadway Theater has announced the launch of a new rotating art exhibit in the theater lobby, showcasing the work of local and regional artists.

The new program will transform one wall of the theater lobby every 60 days with new artists and their work. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency said the exhibit is designed to enhance the theater going experience while creating opportunities to support artists.

Every piece of art will be available for purchase by contacting the Broadway Theatre office.

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“This is another step in continuing to position the Broadway Theater as not just a performance venue, but a true arts destination,” Danielle Salas, Main Street/URA events and theater coordinator said. “From live performances on stage to visual art in our lobby, we’re creating more ways for people to engage with and support the arts right here in Downtown.”

The inaugural artist of the rotating exhibit will be long time Rock Springs resident Debora Soule. Soule, the former director of the Community Fine Arts Center for 24 years, is known for her nature-inspired works that reflects the landscape of the west and her contributions to the regional arts scene.

Broadway Theatre will host an opening reception and meet and greet with Soule on May 12 from 6-7 p.m, giving the public an opportunity to view the collection and learn more about her work.

The theater is also seeking additional artists to participate in future exhibits. Artists interested in being featured are encouraged to contact the office to request an application and learn more about the program.

For more information about the exhibit, upcoming receptions, or how to purchase artwork or apply as an artist, contact the Broadway Theater at (307) 352-1434 or visit BroadwayRS.com.

