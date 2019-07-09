New Rule Proposed to “Level the Playing Field” for Mineral Development

CHEYENNE– In accordance with Wyoming’s rulemaking guidelines, the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) released a proposed rule at its July 9, 2019 hearings to initiate the rulemaking process to deal with the increased volume of drilling permits.

The proposed rule is intended to provide a “level playing field” for all operators with intent to drill and develop minerals within the state of Wyoming.

With the new rule, Wyoming will continue to be a first to file state, but only for a two year period. After the initial two year period, other working interest owners within a drilling and spacing unit (DSU) will be able to file applications for permits to drill (APDs) with a time limit placed on the operator to drill the well.

The rule provides a checklist for information to be submitted with an APD from the operator who is not the operator of the DSU as well as the operator of the DSU who holds the oldest pending APD or producing well.

Though the preliminary process began last January, the release of the proposed rule begins the official first step in a 33-step process leading to a final rule, hopefully by January 1, 2020.

As part of this process, there will be an official 45-day comment period when public comments will be collected and reviewed. The 45-day comment period is anticipated to begin sometime in August with the exact date and how to properly submit comments announced at a later time.

The WOGCC will hold a public meeting prior to the 45-day comment period to explain the rule and answer questions to help provide clarity of the rule for public comments.

As the rulemaking process proceeds, the WOGCC strongly encourages the public to periodically check with the agency’s website (wogcc.wyo.gov) and to register to receive notifications and updates through the GovDelivery system, which is available on the website’s homepage.

To review the proposed rule in its entirety, please visit the WOGCC website homepage at wogcc.wyo.gov or click here.

Governor Gordon Voices Support

Governor Gordon expressed his support for the proposed changes to the rules governing oil and gas drilling permits, following through with a commitment he made to address the issue during the 2019 Legislative Session.

“The oil and gas industry is essential to Wyoming, and over the years it has adapted to evolving challenges,” Governor Gordon said. “As that happens our regulatory framework must also evolve to protect the interests of our state, our citizens, and the producers’ ability to efficiently develop these resources.”

In January, the Wyoming Legislature’s Minerals, Business & Economic Development Committee’s announced plans for an interim study to ultimately modernize and update Wyoming’s oil and gas regulations. The Governor’s Office worked with legislators to advance this proposed rule change.

“This has been an extended process and I want to thank the WOGCC, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, legislators, as well as the various land owners and groups who have recognized the problem and sought a thoughtful, common-sense approach to solving it,” Governor Gordon added.