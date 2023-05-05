New Scholarship Program Aimed at Students 24 and Older

ROCK SPRINGS — “Kickstart Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship” is an exciting new state-wide program offering up to $1,800 per semester toward tuition at Wyoming’s eight community colleges and the University of Wyoming.

The new state-funded scholarship program is for those aged 24 and older who want to pursue a degree or certificate, or need to take more classes to finish a degree they already started.

The Kickstart Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship was created and funded by the Wyoming Legislature to help working adults obtain the skills and education necessary to re-enter the workforce, move up in their current careers, or pursue new career paths. Those eligible could receive up to $1,800 per semester if they are enrolled in 12 or more credit hours, and students are eligible for up to four full-time academic terms.

Scholarship funds are limited, so all awards are dependent on funding availability. Beyond the age requirement, applicants must be Wyoming residents, complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and register for the Wyoming At Work program through the Department of Workforce Services. This program provides access to information and career resources to assist in the job search process.

Western’s Director of Financial Aid James Heu said, “We’re excited to offer this new scholarship to our adult learner community members and students. Life happens to us all and we hope that ‘Kickstart Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship’ helps many start and finish their degrees.”

For more information, contact the financial aid advisement office at any of the eight community colleges and the University of Wyoming. For Western Wyoming Community College specifically, click here or contact the Director of Financial Aid, James Heu at 307-382-1642 or email jheu@westernwyoming.edu.