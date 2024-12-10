New SCSD No. 2 Board Members to Participate in First Meeting Tonight

GREEN RIVER — The newly elected school board members will start their terms tonight on the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees.

Steve Core, Brenda Roosa, David Young, and Mark Sanders participated in their final meeting last month, and tonight Tommy Thoman, Michelle Foley, Tate Davis, and Mandy Drinkle will take their seats on the board. They will join trustees Daniel Flom, Ashley Castillon, and Tom Wilson, who all have two years left in their terms.

Part of the first meeting duties with the new board will be to nominate and elect officers to serve as chair, vice chair, clerk, and treasurer of the board. They will also make committee appointments.

Core was previously serving as the chair of the board, with Young acting as vice chair. Wilson has been serving as the clerk and Castillon has been the treasurer for the past year.

Also taking place at tonight’s meeting is the recognition of many of the student athletes for their achievements during the fall sports season. Head swim coach Colleen Seiloff will be recognized for being the 4A Girls Swimming Coach of the Year. Additionally, the all-state girls swimmers, all-state volleyball players, and all-state football players will all be recognized, as well as the all-state student council.

The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees will meet tonight at 6 p.m. at the Central Administration Building. View the meeting agenda and documents here.