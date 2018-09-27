New Signage Through Local Partnerships

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Rock Springs and Green River unveiled new signs to greet tourists and visitors when they enter the cities, thanks to partners.
The partners that came together to bring these projects to fruition include Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, as host of the city beautification committees, the City of Rock
Springs, the City of Green River, the Wyoming Office of Tourism, Rocky Mountain
Power, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, and private businesses.
“We originally partnered with the Wyoming Office of Tourism and the City of Rock
Springs in 2010 to construct the large Rock Springs gateway sign, at the eastbound
Interstate-80 off-ramp at Dewar Drive,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of
Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.
“Our gateway entrances provide a critical first
impression to visitors and create a sense of pride for residents as well. In 2010 that
project kicked off the wayfinding efforts for both cities, which are also valuable in extending visitor’s stay in the area,” added Meredith.
In 2016 and 2017, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, representing the Rock Springs Beautification Committee, again applied for and secured a grant from the Wyoming
Office of Tourism to add a smaller gateway sign, welcoming visitors to Rock Springs,
Wyoming.
The new gateway sign sits at the westbound exit off of Interstate–80 at Dewar
Drive and was also made possible through the efforts of Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating.
Additionally, to add landscaping to the area surrounding the new sign and to surround the
larger, existing sign on the eastbound exit of Dewar Drive, Sweetwater County Travel
and Tourism, the Rock Springs Beautification Committee and the City of Rock Springs
applied for and secured funds from Rocky Mountain Power and the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
“We were strategic about the placement of these signs and
the landscaping to ensure that existing resources were utilized and that the maintenance
requirements would be minimal,” said Mark Lyon, Parks Superintendent for the City of
Rock Springs. “We made the most of the resources available and are pleased with the
result,” stated Lyon.
In 2017 and 2018, a new gateway sign was installed at the east entrance of the City of
Green River, Wyoming. Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, representing the Green
River Beautification Committee applied for and secured a grant from the Wyoming
Office of Tourism to go towards this project as well. Contributors to this project include
Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, the Wyoming Office of Tourism, the City of
Green River and private businesses. Those private businesses and individuals include
PacifiCorp, Genesis Alkali, Cannon Oil & Gas, All West, Longhorn Construction, Donna
Little-Kaumo, and Trona Valley FCU.
“Lodging tax dollars, through Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, cannot be used to
pay for physical projects, so we sought out other resources to help fund these important
developments that enhance the overall visitor experience in Sweetwater County and add
to resident’s quality of life,” said Meredith. “These projects would not have been possible
without the valued partnership of both municipalities and we are sincerely thankful to
them and all of the partners that were involved in this process.
We hope to continue to
work together to further enhance Sweetwater County as a world-class visitor destination
and a wonderful place to live,” added Meredith.