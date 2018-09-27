New Signage Through Local Partnerships

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Rock Springs and Green River unveiled new signs to greet tourists and visitors when they enter the cities, thanks to partners.

The partners that came together to bring these projects to fruition include Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, as host of the city beautification committees, the City of Rock

Springs, the City of Green River, the Wyoming Office of Tourism, Rocky Mountain

Power, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, and private businesses.

“We originally partnered with the Wyoming Office of Tourism and the City of Rock

Springs in 2010 to construct the large Rock Springs gateway sign, at the eastbound

Interstate-80 off-ramp at Dewar Drive,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.

“Our gateway entrances provide a critical first

impression to visitors and create a sense of pride for residents as well. In 2010 that

project kicked off the wayfinding efforts for both cities, which are also valuable in extending visitor’s stay in the area,” added Meredith.

In 2016 and 2017, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, representing the Rock Springs Beautification Committee, again applied for and secured a grant from the Wyoming

Office of Tourism to add a smaller gateway sign, welcoming visitors to Rock Springs,

Wyoming.

The new gateway sign sits at the westbound exit off of Interstate–80 at Dewar

Drive and was also made possible through the efforts of Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating.

Additionally, to add landscaping to the area surrounding the new sign and to surround the

larger, existing sign on the eastbound exit of Dewar Drive, Sweetwater County Travel

and Tourism, the Rock Springs Beautification Committee and the City of Rock Springs

applied for and secured funds from Rocky Mountain Power and the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

“We were strategic about the placement of these signs and

the landscaping to ensure that existing resources were utilized and that the maintenance

requirements would be minimal,” said Mark Lyon, Parks Superintendent for the City of

Rock Springs. “We made the most of the resources available and are pleased with the

result,” stated Lyon.

In 2017 and 2018, a new gateway sign was installed at the east entrance of the City of

Green River, Wyoming. Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, representing the Green

River Beautification Committee applied for and secured a grant from the Wyoming

Office of Tourism to go towards this project as well. Contributors to this project include

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, the Wyoming Office of Tourism, the City of

Green River and private businesses. Those private businesses and individuals include

PacifiCorp, Genesis Alkali, Cannon Oil & Gas, All West, Longhorn Construction, Donna

Little-Kaumo, and Trona Valley FCU.

“Lodging tax dollars, through Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, cannot be used to

pay for physical projects, so we sought out other resources to help fund these important

developments that enhance the overall visitor experience in Sweetwater County and add

to resident’s quality of life,” said Meredith. “These projects would not have been possible

without the valued partnership of both municipalities and we are sincerely thankful to

them and all of the partners that were involved in this process.

We hope to continue to

work together to further enhance Sweetwater County as a world-class visitor destination

and a wonderful place to live,” added Meredith.