New Signage Unveiled in Rock Springs

New signs in Rock Springs were recently unveiled by the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board. Courtesy photo

ROCK SPRINGS – New wayfinding signs in Rock Springs were unveiled during a recent board member retreat hosted by the Wyoming Office of Tourism.

The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board hosted the state tourism office’s board in Rock Springs and showed off the signs, which were paid for using funds from the tourism office’s Destination Development program.

“We are grateful to have received funding from the Wyoming Office of Tourism to be able to update this important project and look forward to implementing additional destination development projects using these funds in the future,” Jenissa Meredith, CEO of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism said.

New signs being installed are part of the first phase of the wayfinding project. According to Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, planning for a second phase is expected to begin soon. The replacement project was initiated because weather conditions have damaged the original signs, which were installed in 2010.

“Wayfinding is important in every destination. Not only does it provide navigational assistance to new residents, but it also provides visitors with an awareness of all the great things we have here. These signs are a wonderful addition,” Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson said.