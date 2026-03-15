New State Testing Requirements Adds Cost to Red Desert Humane Society Rescue Operations

Heidi Hernandez (middle), Red Desert Humane Society Manager, and Lydia Holmes (right), Green River Animal Control Officer, pick up the animals they took in from Dog Is My Co-Pilot in May. Courtesy photo

ROCK SPRINGS — A new state testing mandate for dogs crossing Wyoming state lines is creating financial hurdles for the Red Desert Humane Society’s out-of-state rescue operation.

The Wyoming Livestock Board now requires any dog over six months old entering the state as a permanent resident to test negative for Brucella canis before crossing the border. The requirement, which went into effect at the end of last year, applies to animals entering shelters, rescues or private homes.

Brucella canis is a bacterial infection primarily affecting dogs, but it is also transmissible to humans. Shelter manager Heidi Driggs said the disease spreads easily and poses a real public health concern.

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“It’s a really nasty bacteria that can spread pretty easy to other dogs and humans,” Driggs said.

Each test costs between $40 and $90, depending on the veterinary provider used. The tests must be completed before animals leave their home states, meaning the cost falls on the originating shelter. The Red Desert Humane Society takes rescues from overcrowded and underfunded city facilities in Texas and New Mexico.

“They’re just these city shelters who are overrun and they don’t have the funds to do that kind of stuff,” Driggs said. “That’s where we kind of play a role in trying to raise some donation money for that specifically so that we can keep helping and they don’t have to keep euthanizing very adoptable animals.”

The Red Desert Humane Society pulls five to ten animals per month from those states, both of which rank among the highest in the nation for euthanasia rates.

Driggs said the testing requirement, while necessary, risks discouraging already cash-strapped shelters from participating in rescue transfers if funding isn’t available. The Red Desert Humane Society is actively seeking donations to help cover the cost of testing fees for shelter partners.

The organization receives no city, county, or state funding and operates entirely on donations and fundraising events. Those interested in contributing to the testing fund or general operations can contact the Red Desert Humane Society directly.