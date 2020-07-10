New Summer Meal Plan Locations In Effect for SCSD No. 1

ROCK SPRINGS — The Nutrition Services Department in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 has established it new locations for meals to be distributed to students throughout the summer.

Breakfast and lunch opportunities will be available Monday through Friday between 9-10 am at the following locations:

Northpark Elementary School, 1 Northpark Drive

Reliance Trailer Court (north side by playground), 50 Reliance Road

Walnut Elementary School, 1115 Walnut Street

SCM Parish Center Parking Lot, 633 Bridger Avenue

Imperial Apartments, Imperial Drive

Kum & Go (right-hand side), 9th Street

Tegler & Associates (across from Grubb’s Drive-In), 1125 Pilot Butte Avenue

Desert View Elementary School Parking Lot, 1900 Desert Boulevard

Gateway Trailer Park (the dirt lot), 222 Gateway Boulevard

Rock Springs High School (garage doors on James Drive), 1375 James Drive

Rock Springs Junior High (back of the school by the tennis courts and track), 3500 Foothill Boulevard

Winterhawk and Raindance mailboxes

Volcic Mobile Home Park (by the mailboxes), 166 Foothill Boulevard

Purple Sage Mobile Home Park (by the mailboxes), 45 Purple Sage Road

Gosar Unlimited Inc. Mobile Home Park (by the mailboxes), 1660 Blair Avenue

Superior – Berta and Main, Superior, WY

Point of Rocks (Conoco Station), Point of Rocks, WY

Farson-Eden School parking lot, Highway 28 Farson, WY

Desert School (Wamsutter) parking lot, 235 Bugas Wamsutter, WY

Second chance breakfast and lunch opportunities will continue to be available from 10:30-11:30 am Monday through Friday at the following locations:

Families will need to practice social distancing when buses arrive for delivery. Children do not need to be present as breakfasts and lunches can be picked up by parents or guardians.