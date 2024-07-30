New Superintendent Looks Forward to School Year

ROCK SPRINGS – Nearing the one-month mark in his tenure as Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s superintendent, Joseph Libby says he’s excited for the school year to begin in the district.

“We have the best job in the world,” he said.

Libby describes many of the meetings he has been involved in as a listening tour, speaking with various residents and groups about the district and Sweetwater County as he develops a better understanding of both. He has also met Rock Springs High School’s student athletes and plans to meet with the school leaders and principals this week as they come back from the summer break. A district-wide kickoff event will take place next week and allow Libby the opportunity to address a lot of district employees for the first time.

One early goal Libby wants to work on is improving communication, collaboration and visibility for the district. He said the district is also working to discuss the new Rock Springs High School with residents and creating an estimated price list of enhancements the state won’t pay for and the district would need to fund itself.

Libby has enjoyed exploring the area and the outdoor recreational opportunities it offers. He is a judo instructor and has a black belt in judo and a third-degree black belt in Aikido. Libby said he’s already helped out at the Wyo Faction academy in Rock Springs. He has also mountain biked the Mustang Loop at Western Wyoming Community College with the Sweetwater Mountain Biking Association. Before the school year begins, he plans to ride his mountain bike up White Mountain. He also looks forward to the possibility of running up White Mountain with the Rock Springs High School cross country team to see if he can keep up with them.

“I know the outcome there, but I’m still looking forward to it,” he said.