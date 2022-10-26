New Sweetwater County CDC Celebrates First Event Friday

The Sweetwater County CDC parent/teacher organization has a wealth of new activities ready to share with kids in both Green River and Rock Springs.

GREEN RIVER — The new Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center is inviting everyone to take part in its Trunk-or-Treat event this Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.

The CDC parent/teacher organization is working to build community awareness of the new organization and the services it provides. The PTO also wants to offer support and activities for students and staff of both Rock Springs and Green River Centers.

The Trunk-or-Treat event is free to the public and will take place on the Green River campus located at 1715 Hitching Post Drive. Everyone is invited to come enjoy this event kicking off the Halloween weekend.

