New Traffic Signs in Jamestown

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance and traffic crews have installed a new stop sign, new roadway markings, and traffic control devices at the intersection of Wyoming State Highway 374 and the Peru Cut-Off Road for westbound traffic from Jamestown.

WYDOT reminds drivers to take note of the new sign and markings and drive accordingly. WYDOT requests drivers slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers, and obey all traffic control devices.

Beginning Saturday, May 31, the eastbound off-ramp at Exit 85 at the Covered Wagon Interchange and the connector road between Interstate 80 and WYO 374 will close for concrete pavement repairs and cattle guard replacement. Drivers will not have access from WYO 374 to the north side of I-80 during that time.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Drivers will have to take the westbound off-ramp at Exit 85 to gain access to Gaensslen Rd or the Rolling Green Country Club from Green River. Residential and emergency access to the north side of the I-80 will be maintained during the duration of the closures with localized flagging operations. Drivers accessing Love’s truck stop from I-80, both east- and westbound, are encouraged to use exit 83. Crews will have a 45-day window to complete work at the intersection.