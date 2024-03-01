New UW Extension Educator Hired for Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS – The University of Wyoming Extension welcomes Darrell Rothlisberger as a 4-H youth development educator serving Sweetwater County.

Rothlisberger has more than two decades of experience in 4-H and extension. Most recently, he worked at Utah State University Extension. Throughout his time there, he held the positions of 4-H agent, extension assistant professor and county director. Previously, he also worked with New Mexico Extension as a 4-H agent.

“Darrell’s extension experience, combined with his passion for making a positive impact in the lives of youth, make him an ideal candidate for this position,” Mandy Marney, senior associate director of UW Extension said. “He understands Sweetwater County and is poised to provide strong leadership.”

In 1993, Rothlisberger graduated from New Mexico State University with a degree in agricultural and extension education. He grew up on a ranch, and owned and operated a ranch for seven years.

Rothlisberger has a broad range of experience in almost all areas of extension work. He’s helped ranchers and educational specialists work together and organized and facilitated many kinds of 4-H programming. He has also taught audiences ranging from kids and parents to volunteers and other educators.

Rothlisberger is excited to use his skills to work with members of Sweetwater County 4-H.

“I’ve had success with involving leaders to sustain and grow programs in the past,” he said. “I also love working with kids and their families in project work.”

Rothlisberger started his new role with UW Extension on Feb. 19. He can be contacted at drothlis@uwyo.edu.