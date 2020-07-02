New Visitor Center Celebrates Grand Opening

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism celebrated the grand opening of their new visitor center with businesses and community members on Wednesday evening.

From free treats to tours of the building, the celebration showed off the new location which had just finished being remodeled.

The new visitor center, located at 1641 Elk Street in Rock Springs, will serve as a hub to provide information on the attractions and amenities in Sweetwater County and encourage visitors to extend their stay in the area.

“We were excited when the opportunity became available to move our office onto Elk Street and be able to provide visitor services at this busy intersection off of interstate 80,” Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism said. “We look forward to being able to engage with visitors that are traveling to or from the National Parks of Wyoming and to showcase everything that is great about Rock Springs and Green River.”

The visitor center will officially open its doors on July 2, 2020 from 9 am to 5 pm.