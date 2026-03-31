New WyHy CEO Appointed, Starts April 1

CHEYENNE — A new CEO is taking the helm of WyHy Federal Credit Union April 1.

The credit union announced Matthew Ballou as its next CEO, bringing more than 12 years of leadership experience in the financial services industry, along with a deep understanding of WyHy’s mission, operations, and relationships with its members. He most recently served as the company’s chief retail officer. Ballou succeeds longtime CEO Bill Willingham, who has served the credit union since 1984 and led the organization since 1992.

“Matthew has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to our members, our employees, and the communities we serve,” Board Chair Pam Fredrick said. “His vision and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow and serve our membership. We are confident in his ability to lead WyHy into its next successful chapter.”

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“I’m honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as CEO of WyHy Federal Credit Union,” Ballou said. “Being part of this organization has given me a deep appreciation for our people, our purpose, and the members we serve every day. I’m excited to lead alongside such a dedicated team as we continue to strengthen relationships, pursue new opportunities, and build a strong future for WyHy and the communities we serve.”

The credit union serves more than 22,700 members across five branches throughout Wyoming, managing $411 million in assets.