New Year Brings in Prolonged Weather System

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is urging travels to check its website often and exercise caution over the New Year weekend.

Moderate to heavy snow will start falling in the western mountains this afternoon and gradually spread south to Interstate 80 into tomorrow.

Then the storm front will move west to east along the interstate all the way through the weekend and into Monday.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The good news is the front won’t bring a lot of wind. But primary impacts include heavy, wet snow and slick roads across central and southern Wyoming.

Check out the entire Road Impact Forecast for this weekend below, be safe out there, and happy new year!