New Year, New Opportunities with Trona Valley Federal Credit Union

Happy New Year!



It’s a great time to make a smart, flexible, and secure investment, all with peace of mind. Start the new year with a focus on your finances. Trona Valley FCU is offering a Share Certificate of Deposit special to help you get started on the right financial path. A Share Certificate of Deposit is a low-risk investment, ensuring that your money works for you. Take advantage of this very attractive interest rate today. This special is available for a limited time only. Thank you for choosing Trona Valley as your financial partner.

Share Certificate of Deposit Special

Up to and including 12-month term

*Annual Percentage Yield

5.00% APY* for new and existing money, including IRAs up to a 12-month term

Choose from a variety of terms that suit your goals, 3, 6, 9, or a 12-month term

Effective dates 1/03/2024-1/31/2024

$200 minimum is required

Early withdrawal penalties apply

Restrictions apply

Membership required

Federally Insured by NCUA

Call Trona Valley at 800-331-6268 or stop by a branch location.

TronaValley.com