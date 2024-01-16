New Year, New Opportunities with Trona Valley Federal Credit Union

New Year, New Opportunities with Trona Valley Federal Credit Union

Happy New Year!


It’s a great time to make a smart, flexible, and secure investment, all with peace of mind. Start the new year with a focus on your finances. Trona Valley FCU is offering a Share Certificate of Deposit special to help you get started on the right financial path. A Share Certificate of Deposit is a low-risk investment, ensuring that your money works for you. Take advantage of this very attractive interest rate today. This special is available for a limited time only. Thank you for choosing Trona Valley as your financial partner.

Share Certificate of Deposit Special

Up to and including 12-month term
*Annual Percentage Yield

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • 5.00% APY* for new and existing money, including IRAs up to a 12-month term
  • Choose from a variety of terms that suit your goals, 3, 6, 9, or a 12-month term
  • Effective dates 1/03/2024-1/31/2024
  • $200 minimum is required
  • Early withdrawal penalties apply
  • Restrictions apply
  • Membership required
  • Federally Insured by NCUA

Call Trona Valley at 800-331-6268 or stop by a branch location.
TronaValley.com

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Fremont Therapy Group adds a New Physician Liaison!

Fremont Therapy Group adds a New Physician Liaison!

RECRUITING: Firefighters for Sweetwater County Fire District #1

RECRUITING: Firefighters for Sweetwater County Fire District #1

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Stumpy, Moxie & Duke

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Stumpy, Moxie & Duke

Donations Needed for Taelyn June

Donations Needed for Taelyn June