New Year, New Opportunities with Trona Valley Federal Credit Union

Happy New Year!
It’s a great time to make a smart, flexible, and secure investment, all with peace of mind. Start the new year with a focus on your finances. Trona Valley FCU is offering a Share Certificate of Deposit special to help you get started on the right financial path. A Share Certificate of Deposit is a low-risk investment, ensuring that your money works for you. Take advantage of this very attractive interest rate today. This special is available for a limited time only. Thank you for choosing Trona Valley as your financial partner.
Share Certificate of Deposit Special
Up to and including 12-month term
*Annual Percentage Yield
- 5.00% APY* for new and existing money, including IRAs up to a 12-month term
- Choose from a variety of terms that suit your goals, 3, 6, 9, or a 12-month term
- Effective dates 1/03/2024-1/31/2024
- $200 minimum is required
- Early withdrawal penalties apply
- Restrictions apply
- Membership required
- Federally Insured by NCUA
Call Trona Valley at 800-331-6268 or stop by a branch location.
TronaValley.com