Newly Completed Bridge to Close Wednesday for Grade Work

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will close a recently-completed bridge to complete a bump repair resulting from a grade difference when it was under construction.

WYDOT will close the Union Pacific Railroad bridge between Sewer Plant Road and Westgate Drive will close Wednesday for repairs and will reopen the following day. Stephanie Harsha, the public relations specialist for WYDOT District 3, said the fix is a punch list item requested by WYDOT engineers. The bump was created by a grade difference between the bridge and roadway, and engineers asked the contractor to smooth out the bump.

The Union Pacific Railroad bridge near Rock Springs. Photo courtesy of WYDOT.

According to WYDOT, unpredictable weather and other changes may result in last-minute changes to the schedule.