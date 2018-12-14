Newly Renovated Apartments: 230-250 Shoshone Ave – Green River

Looking for a newly renovated apartment in a great location?

These 2-bedroom apartments on Shoshone Ave. in Green River are furnished with new flooring, appliances and more!

Conveniently located with nearby schools.

Off-Street Paved Parking

Pets Negotiable

Quiet Neighborhood

The apartments are under new management who prioritize maintenance and repair needs.

Additional Features:

  • Spacious rooms
  • Gorgeous and spacious back yard and lawns
  • Basement apartments have private access
  • Water, sewer and trash provided (tenant pays electricity)
  • On site laundry in each building and new or recent machines

Take a Look!

Call (307) 840-6720 or email quadequine@wyoming.com to schedule a viewing today!

