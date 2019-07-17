Next Downtown Merchant Meeting Features Partnering with Neighboring Businesses

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is inviting downtown merchants to attend the quarterly Merchant Meeting on Monday, July 29, beginning at 6 p.m. in the lobby of The Broadway Theater.

Jessica Brauer will be discussing ideas on how to partner with neighboring businesses in the downtown area.

Jessica is a communications consultant, community cheerleader and writer based in Laramie, Wyoming. She is passionate about capturing the authentic stories of people and their places.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She strongly believes in the power of activating neighborhoods with memory-making experiences and a shared narrative. She works as a freelance contractor serving Wyoming’s Main Streets and the Rocky Mountain Region with strategic marketing, press relations and communications.

Business owners are encouraged to bring business cards, flyers, other promotional items and share successful strategies.

Meetings will be held quarterly with the next meeting scheduled for October 29. Business owners are free to send someone in his/her place to take notes if they cannot attend.